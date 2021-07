A pair of three-story, Class A office buildings in East Austin is now open to welcome new tenants, Aquila Commercial announced July 6. The approximately 172,000-square-foot Eastlake at Tillery office campus, located at 3212 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin, completed construction this summer and remains in shell condition for future tenants to build out. The development includes one building with three floor plans each totaling around 25,000 square feet, a second building with three floor plans at around 32,000 square feet each and a multilevel parking garage with several hundred spaces.