Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Savannah, GA

Plant Riverside District to Host Savannah Stars and Stripes July 4th Weekend on July 2-5

By Savannah Tribune
Savannah Tribune
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlant Riverside District – Savannah, Ga.’s newest and most exciting destination for dining, shopping and live entertainment – will host the Savannah Stars and Stripes July 4th Weekend from Friday, July 2 through Monday, July 5 to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday. All family-friendly festivities, which are free and open to the public, will take place at The Kessler Collection’s Plant Riverside District, located on Savannah’s historic riverfront at 400 W. River St.

www.savannahtribune.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Savannah, GA
Society
Savannah, GA
Lifestyle
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Savannah River#Independence Day#Fireworks Show#Plant#Restaurants#The Kessler Collection#The Freedom Boat Club#Dueling Pianos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Celebrations
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Safety concerns prompt second Florida condo building to evacuate

The city of North Miami Beach on Friday mandated the immediate evacuation and closure of an apartment building following a failed inspection. A report on the Crestview Towers Condominium found structural and electrical concerns that prompted Miami officials to take immediate action, The Miami Herald reports. The 156-unit building, built...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden backs major military sexual assault reform

Biden's support comes as the administration on Friday officially rolled out the findings of the Independent Review Commission, which was tasked with studying ways to eradicate what has been a pervasive issue in the military. "I strongly support Secretary Austin’s announcement that he is accepting the core recommendations put forward...
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Vatican judge charges cardinal, nine others with financial crimes

Ten people, including the Vatican's cardinal formerly in charge of naming saints, have been accused of financial crimes in connection with a sweeping probe approved by Pope Francis . The president of Vatican City State’s Tribunal, Giuseppe Pignatone, ordered the indictments of Cardinal Angelo Becciu and nine others, the Holy...