Plant Riverside District to Host Savannah Stars and Stripes July 4th Weekend on July 2-5
Plant Riverside District – Savannah, Ga.’s newest and most exciting destination for dining, shopping and live entertainment – will host the Savannah Stars and Stripes July 4th Weekend from Friday, July 2 through Monday, July 5 to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday. All family-friendly festivities, which are free and open to the public, will take place at The Kessler Collection’s Plant Riverside District, located on Savannah’s historic riverfront at 400 W. River St.www.savannahtribune.com