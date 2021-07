SAN JOSE, Calif., July 2, 2021 /CNW/ - TPCO Holding Corp. ("The Parent Company'' or the "Company") (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF), today announced that its previously announced conditional agreement to complete a $50 million strategic investment (the "Strategic Investment") in GH Group, Inc. ("Glass House"), through a private placement offering by Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp., has been terminated by the parties effective today and the Strategic Investment will not be completed at this time. Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, recently merged with Glass House. The Parent Company will consider future partnership opportunities as Glass House purchases and completes the retrofit of its greenhouse cultivation facility in southern California.