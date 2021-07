A big meeting is set for tonight in St. Tammany Parish to discuss the proposed move of the Diamond Jacks Casino license from Bossier City to the Slidell area. The Parish Council is set to vote on the proposal to hold a parish-wide vote on the plan to open a casino in Slidell. Senator Sharon Hewitt won approval of legislation to get the ball rolling and she says this vote by the Parish Council is the next step. The gaming control board would have to ok the plan and then the public would vote on the casino in November.