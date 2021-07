With the pandemic seemingly in the past at this point in Los Angeles (though officials caution a surge with the delta variant), large-scale dining and entertainment spaces are coming back. Pinstripes, a big Chicago-based venue with Italian-American-inspired fare, bowling lanes, and bocce ball, is coming to Westfield Topanga mall sometime in 2022. The chain, which has most locations in the Midwest but is rapidly expanding in the West Coast, has spots in La Jolla and Norwalk, though this would be the first one to open in LA proper. Pinstripes in Westfield Topanga is part of a massive expansion for the property that hopes to become a sort of suburban entertainment district with a food hall, lounges, cocktail bars, and AMC theater.