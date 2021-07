I’ve often regarded asynchronous multiplayer to be a more favorable alternative when it comes to online experiences. And I’m not just saying that because (outside of coverage purposes, or maybe even some rare oddity that is genuine enjoyment) competitive multiplayer has so often resulted in personal disappointment when it comes to actually interacting with other people. I won’t shy away from personal bias steering this towards certain conclusions, but playing through Phantom Abyss reminds me of how, even on paper, asynchronous forms of engagement with fellow players — helpful or otherwise — is a curious aspect of game design. One more prone to personal investigation and at the best of times can lead to surprising moments during one’s travels. For all the tricks and traps Team WIBY place amid their procedural temples, the one thing that resonates wonderfully with me is how the game handles player interaction. How Phantom Abyss ingeniously straddles the line between co-operative and competitive. How Team WIBY have, unintentionally or otherwise, conjured a paradox here. Phantom Abyss is all about team-work…and it’s not.