More Firms Are Measuring Gender Diversity, and Some Have a Great Story to Tell

By Bruce Love, Lizzy McLellan
Law.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than ever, law firms are measuring representation of women in their lawyer ranks in concrete terms. Corporate legal departments are calling for more diversity in the legal industry—not just requesting it but actually requiring law firms to measure and monitor their diversity and inclusion of women and minorities. Clients want to know that the firms who serve them are inclusive—or they will not engage them. As a result, firms are increasingly measuring and reporting these important statistics, and paying attention to their performance.

#Gender Diversity
Economy
Society
