Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

PHILLY’S OLYMPIC CONNECTION: LLOYD AND ERTZ CHOSEN FOR TOKYO!

By admin
fastphillysports.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Jersey’s Carli Lloyd and Philly’s Julie Ertz have been named to the U. S. women’s Olympic soccer team. Lloyd will play in her fourth Olympic Games at age 39 after she was one of 18 players named Wednesday to the United States women’s soccer team for the Tokyo Games. She is one of 11 players who return from the team that represented the United States at the 2016 Rio Games. She is also one of two — joining Tobin Heath — who will play in her fourth Olympics.

fastphillysports.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rose Lavelle
Person
Alex Morgan
Person
Carli Lloyd
Person
Crystal Dunn
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Sam Mewis
Person
Tobin Heath
Person
Julie Ertz
Person
Vlatko Andonovski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Olympic Soccer#Tokyo#Philly#Lloyd And Ertz#Philly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
News Break
Olympic Games
News Break
Soccer
Related
Stanford, CAMercury News

Julie Ertz makes Olympic soccer roster as U.S. leans on big names

Julie Ertz made it. Catarina Macario did not. The two former Bay Area college greats were at the center of a trying selection process as coach Vlatko Andonovski announced Wednesday the U.S. women’s soccer roster for the Summer Olympics. Ertz, a former Santa Clara University star, was picked despite suffering...
FIFANBC Los Angeles

Carli Lloyd, Julie Ertz Named to 2020 US Olympic Women's Soccer Team

Carli Lloyd, Julie Ertz named to 2020 U.S. Olympic soccer team originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. When the United States women's national soccer squad plays at the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the team will include a familiar set of names. The 18-player roster was announced on Wednesday, and includes...
SoccerConcord Monitor

Carli Lloyd makes U.S. women’s soccer roster for her 4th Olympics

Carli Lloyd is headed to her fourth Olympics after all. The 38-year-old Lloyd had vowed after the 2019 World Cup that she would push to make the team for Tokyo before stepping away from the sport. But then the games were pushed back a year because of the coronavirus, and Lloyd needed surgery on her knee.
Louisville, KYkentuckysportsradio.com

Kentucky Connections will Represent Team USA in Tokyo Olympics

The Commonwealth of Kentucky will be well represented by the red, white and blue when the 2020 Summer Olympics open in July of 2021 in Tokyo. No, I’ll never get used to them being called the “2020 Summer Olympics” either. The most noteworthy athlete from the BBN is a member...
Washington, DCPosted by
DCist

Two Mystics Players Chosen For Summer Olympics Team

Two Washington Mystics players have been chosen to represent Team USA in this summer’s Tokyo Olympics. Guard Ariel Atkins and center Tina Charles are two of the 12-woman roster announced today. They’ll join other WNBA stars Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Jewell Loyd, Chelsea Gray, Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart,...
Soccerchatsports.com

Carli Lloyd makes history as USWNT soccer roster for Tokyo Olympics is announced

Carli Lloyd is going to celebrate her 39th birthday with a trip to the Tokyo Olympics. The two-time World Cup and Olympic champion was among the 18 players on the U.S. roster for the Tokyo Olympics that was announced Wednesday morning. Lloyd turns 39 on July 16, breaking Christie Rampone's record as the oldest U.S. woman to play in the Olympic soccer tournament by almost two years.
SportsJohnson City Press

Milligan's Jastrab chosen for US Olympic team

The call of a lifetime for Megan Jastrab came when she was doing what she loves most — going for a ride. The Milligan University junior cyclist was selected as a member of the track cycling team to represent the United States at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. She will compete in the team pursuit and the Madison.
Soccerchatsports.com

Soccer’s Julia Grosso named to Canadian Olympic Team for Tokyo 2020

AUSTIN, Texas – Already a veteran of 24 senior-level caps for Canada, Texas soccer rising senior midfielder Julia Grosso has just added another huge entry on her international resume by being selected as one of 18 athletes to represent Canada Soccer in the upcoming Women's Olympic Football Tournament at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics from July 21-Aug. 6, 2021.
Soccerchatsports.com

Heath and Ertz make USWNT Olympics squad but Macario & Purce miss out

Vlatko Andonovski has named his final 18-player roster for the summer games, including 11 of those who played at Rio 2016. Tobin Heath and Julie Ertz have made the United States Women's final Olympic squad, but Catarina Macario and Margaret Purce have missed out. Vlatko Andonovski announced his 18-player squad...
BasketballClickOnDetroit.com

USA Basketball officially announces women's 3x3 roster for Tokyo Olympics

The roster is set for the first-ever women's 3x3 basketball team representing the United States in Tokyo. USA Basketball announced Wednesday that Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum and Katie Lou Samuelson, the four athletes who qualified the United States' spot for the Summer Olympics, will all be playing for Team USA at the Games.
NFLNBC Sports

Nate Ebner will not be on U.S. Olympic men’s rugby team in Tokyo

NFL safety Nate Ebner withdrew from consideration for the U.S. Olympic men’s rugby team, citing an injury that required surgery. “It pains me to announce my withdrawal from competing for a spot at the Tokyo Olympics with the USA Men’s Sevens,” Ebner said in a press release. “The time tables did not align with trials for the Games.”