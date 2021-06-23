PHILLY’S OLYMPIC CONNECTION: LLOYD AND ERTZ CHOSEN FOR TOKYO!

South Jersey’s Carli Lloyd and Philly’s Julie Ertz have been named to the U. S. women’s Olympic soccer team. Lloyd will play in her fourth Olympic Games at age 39 after she was one of 18 players named Wednesday to the United States women’s soccer team for the Tokyo Games. She is one of 11 players who return from the team that represented the United States at the 2016 Rio Games. She is also one of two — joining Tobin Heath — who will play in her fourth Olympics.