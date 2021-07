MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two disturbances in the Tropical Atlantic between the Caribbean Sea and Africa are being monitored for signs of tropical development. The first system in line was about 500 miles east of the island of Barbados, in the Lesser Antilles, on Monday evening. This system is disorganized, and new data late Monday suggests this system is becoming less organized and less likely to develop. The National Hurricane Center has decreased the probability of development from 40% to 20%. Even with no significant development, this system can bring tropical downpours and gusty winds to the Lesser Antilles on Wednesday and then to Puerto Rico and Hispaniola on Thursday and Friday.