MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl 18U softball team kept up their winning ways this summer with a doubleheader sweep over the International Falls Blast Monday, notching an 8-4 win before taking Game 2 11-8. Mountain Iron-Buhl took an early two-run lead in the first when Marissa Anderson doubled to left field to lead things off. She then came home to score on a double from Abby White to make it 1-0. White then scored not much later with Sam Hoff bringing her in on the fielder’s choice, putting the Rangers up 2-0 after one.