It had been a long day and it wasn’t quite over yet. Nothing about this day was much different than any other day during the pandemic, but I could definitely identify that I was nearing capacity, feeling overstimulated, and exhausted from all of my roles simultaneously requiring my attention. And on top of that, attempting to digest all that is happening and has happened in our country over the last year or so. As I cooked dinner, engaged with my husband about his workday, helped my youngest with her homework, and encouraged my oldest to sing as if she was actually in a kitchen (not performing for thousands of adoring fans), I undoubtedly began to feel my patience wearing thin as my longing for rejuvenation and space intensified.