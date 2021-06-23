Protect your communities: Oppose AB537 and SB556 now

More of Gov. Newsom’s mismanagement failures. While we have all heard of Gov. Newsom’s failures and excesses with respect to our children missing a year and a half of public education and massive small business closures, there are other matters that merit our attention. His mismanagement of the state’s recycling fees we are all charged whenever you buy a bottle or can of water, soda or beer has not been in the news. The state’s recycling laws require that either stores buyback containers or there needs to be a nearby buyback center. Newsom has not enforced this law but continues to collect CRV fees. As a result of this failure the state is sitting on hundreds of millions of dollars in CRV fees and you have no close or convenient place to redeem the monies you have paid. He needs to either enforce the law and give us convenient places to get our CRV fees back or get his Democratic legislature to repeal CRV fees and quit illegally taking our money. If he spent more time doing his job and less time at the French laundry this problem wouldn’t exist.