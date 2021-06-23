Protect your communities: Oppose AB537 and SB556 now
As Outreach Director for the California Brain Tumor Association (Calibta.org), I believe residents should take action to stop AB537 (Assemblyman Bill Quirk – Hayward) and SB556 (State Senator Bill Dodd – Napa); these bills are moving through the state legislature NOW. AB537 & SB556 will accelerate the placement of cell tower transmitters in our communities and throughout California. Assemblyman Quirk and State Senator Dodd need to be held responsible and forced to withdraw AB537 and SB556.www.record-bee.com