Several months ago, I wrote about my battle with COVID-19. This past Saturday, I went for my first vaccine shot. Admittedly, I was not prepared for the harsh side effects. I presumed I would not experience them until the second shot in four weeks. About eight hours following the shot, I found myself bedridden for nearly 36 hours with a fever, body aches, chills, and sweats — many symptoms reminiscent of three months prior. I was thrown for a loop.