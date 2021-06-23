Class of 2021: Kelseyville High School

KELSEYVILLE>> The month of June saw a number of graduation ceremonies in Lake County, unlike last year when they were not permitted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Friday June 18 saw the graduating seniors for Kelseyville High School being honored during their big academic and life moment while friends and family cheered them on. You can enjoy photos from this and other grad ceremonies here, in print and on our Facebook page. Congratulations to all of the graduates of the Class of 2021 from your hometown newspaper.