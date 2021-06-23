Cancel
USDA announces dates for CRP General, Grasslands signups

Dodge City Daily Globe
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Agriculture has set a July 23, 2021, deadline for agricultural producers and landowners to apply for the Conservation Reserve Program General signup 56. Additionally, USDA’s Farm Service Agency will accept applications for CRP Grasslands from July 12 to Aug. 20. This year, USDA updated both signup options to provide greater incentives for producers and increase its conservation benefits, including reducing the impacts of climate change.

www.dodgeglobe.com
