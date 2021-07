Logan Police are looking for a woman who stole several packages from a porch.

According to a Facebook Post , the woman took several packages worth just over $100 off a porch in Logan last Thursday.

The security camera photos show the woman has a scar on her left shoulder.

If you have any information about this woman or the theft, you're asked to call officer Meza at 435-716-9341 or message the Logan police department on the Facebook page.