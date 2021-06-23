Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

5 Travel Boom Trends for Performance Marketers to Watch in 2021

By Jessica Hawthorne-Castro
AdWeek
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a lot of pent-up demand in the leisure travel world right now, which means companies forced to mothball their sales and marketing efforts in 2020 are in a great position to reboot those initiatives and tap into the post-Covid travel boom. From hotel operators to RV parks to online booking companies and all points in between, a diverse range of companies suddenly has the opportunity to come back stronger than ever.

www.adweek.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketers#Leisure#Post Covid#Rv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Travel
News Break
Marketing
Related
TravelForbes

Buy Airbnb Stock Ahead Of The July Fourth Travel Boom?

Airbnb stock (NASDAQ: ABNB) has gained about 14% from its lows of near $134 per share seen in May, to about $153 per share currently, as investors brace for a big upcycle in the hotel industry. The upcoming Independence Day weekend is viewed as an inflection point of sorts in...
Beauty & FashionThe Drum

Unidays wins performance marketing award

Lookfantastic, Europe’s number one premium beauty retailer, tasked Unidays with supporting their ambitious growth goals for the vital student demographic. The approach moved away from the tried and tested methods of universal discounts, to focus on offering students more strategic added-value on specific key product ranges of their choosing. Using member polls and blog and video interaction data, students determined the campaign creative and the brand led discounts.
Retailfinextra.com

Fave muscles in on booming BNPL market

Fave, Southeast Asia's fast-growing fintech company, has launched its "Buy Now, Pay Later" (BNPL) service in Singapore and Malaysia, providing over 6 million Fave users with instant access to interest-free credit to be used at over 40,000 stores as a pilot. The service is available on the Fave app for...
Travelwgnradio.com

Google Trends Expert Marley Mcaliley talks travel trends for the summer!

After a year of lockdowns due to the pandemic, the country is starting to open back up for the summer. Many people are looking forward to being able to go back out. Google Trends Expert Marley McAliley to speak about some of the top searches people are searching for when it comes to travel and hotspots.
Travelhotelnewsresource.com

Skyscanner Reveals the Latest July 4th Travel Trends

Skyscanner is releasing July 4th travel statistics, following continuing relaxation of rules within the United States as well as the reopening of mainstay European hotspots to fully vaccinated travelers. It is estimated that over 47 million Americans* aim to travel for the holiday weekend and is set to be a...
Economythewestsidegazette.com

Classic Car Market Booming In Australia

SYDNEY — The classic car market is booming in Australia, with the sharp rise in values partly fuelled by the Covid-19 pandemic and a growing awareness of the money to be made in the emerging asset class. Cars that were not necessarily loved or considered the peak of automotive excellence...
Marketsiknowfirst.com

Algorithmic Trading Market: Booming Evolution and Bright Future

This algorithmic article was written by Yutong Li – Analyst at I Know First, Master’s candidate at Brandeis University. The global algorithmic trading market has risen tremendously these years, and algorithmic trading has dominated more than 80% of the stock market nowadays. Benefits of algorithmic trading today include the elevated...
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

How to navigate the booming Vegas housing market

If you’ve even been casually browsing real estate listings in recent months, you probably know that the market is very hot right now. Not only has the average home value in Las Vegas increased by 12.6 percent over the past year, according to Zillow, but the median existing home sale price in May was more than 22 percent higher than it was a year ago.
BusinessSeattle Times

Is MGM-Amazon deal antitrust? Not in booming streaming market

The Federal Trade Commission’s expected announcement that it will scrutinize the proposed purchase by Amazon of the famed MGM studio and its 4,000 film library assets raises fundamental questions about the future of our antitrust laws and how they will be applied. While some 200 million Amazon Prime users have...
Marketscoleofduty.com

Sodium Permanganate Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom

Market Research Bazaar has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Sodium Permanganate market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable. The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Sodium...
Travelabc23.com

4th of July Weekend Travel Boom

The number of people traveling through Airports hit a Pandemic-Era record on Friday. More than 2.1 Million people were screened by TSA as people are on the move for the 4th of July weekend. By now most Americans who planned to travel this Holiday weekend may have already braved the...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Vermouth Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Vermouth Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Vermouth market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Vermouth industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

Growing demand for high-speed data processing with precision and growing focus on high-performance computing hybrid solutions are some key factors driving global high-performance computing market revenue growth. Global high-performance computing (HPC) market size reached USD 41.07 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Calcium Formate Market Will Increase Demand, Statistics, Growth Rate In Forecast By 2028

The global calcium formate market size is expected to reach USD 841.2 Million at a steady CAGR of 5.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global calcium formate market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for calcium formate from the building & construction industry. Calcium formate finds application in enhancing the setting rate of cement and to prevent slowing down of condensation speed under low temperature, as well as to increase construction strength. Also, calcium formate as an additive, does not have any corrosive effect on steel reinforcement.
Industrybostonnews.net

High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Business Scenario, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

Increasing application of high-performance liquid chromatography in biological research is a major factor fueling revenue growth of the global high-performance liquid chromatography market. The global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market size is expected to reach USD 6.39 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen...
TravelPosted by
Fortune

Gas, hotel, and rental car prices soar as summer travel booms

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Summer travel is heating up — and so are the prices. With vaccinations widely available, an estimated 47 million Americans will jump in a car or board an airplane to travel for this Fourth of July weekend, marking the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record since 2000, according to the American Automobile Association.