We love fireworks because of the loud booms and dazzling displays in the sky. Pets hate them because of loud booms and dazzling displays in the sky. Dr. John Ciribassi is with Chicagoland Veterinary Behavior Consultants. He says cats and dogs tend to stress out over fireworks because it’s fear of the unknown. It’s a sound they often haven’t had experience with, and they don’t know where it came from.