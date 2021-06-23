Cancel
UK won't extend deadline for EU citizens to apply to stay

By JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press
LONDON — The British government won’t extend the June 30 deadline for European Union citizens in the U.K. to apply for permanent residency or risk losing their right to live and work in the U.K. Britain’s departure from the EU last year ended the automatic right of people from the...

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

