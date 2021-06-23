Cancel
Russian gas pipeline vexes U.S. charm offensive in Germany

By MATTHEW LEE, AP Diplomatic Writer
BERLIN — The United States and Germany struggled Wednesday to resolve a major dispute over a Russian gas pipeline, even as the Biden administration seeks to improve relations with Western Europe that had been strained during Donald Trump’s presidency. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his German counterpart Heiko...

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

