Indiana Men's Soccer 2021 Schedule

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The eight-time national champion Indiana men's soccer team begins its 2021 regular season on Aug. 27 at Notre Dame and will have its first home game with 100 percent fan capacity on Aug. 31 vs. Butler.

Here is the complete schedule:

Indiana men's soccer 2021

Aug. 16 (Monday) – vs. DePaul, 8 p.m. ET (Exhibition), Bloomington, Ind.

Aug. 19 (Thursday) – vs. Wright State, 7:30 p.m. ET (Exhibition), Westfield, Ind.

Aug. 21 (Saturday) – vs. Louisville, Time TBA, (Exhibition), Bloomington, Ind

Aug. 27 (Friday) – at Notre Dame, 7 p.m. ET, South Bend, Ind.

Aug. 31 (Tuesday) – vs. Butler, 8 p.m. ET, Bloomington, Ind.

Sept. 3 (Friday) – vs. Creighton, 8 p.m. ET, Bloomington, Ind. (Adidas/IU Credit Union Classic)

Sept. 6 (Monda) – vs. Xavier, 8 p.m. ET, Bloomington, Ind. (Adidas/IU Credit Union Classic)

Sept. 10 (Friday) – at Akron, 8 p.m. ET, Akron, Ohio

Sept. 17 (Friday) – Rutgers*, 8 p.m. ET, Bloomington, Ind

Sept. 21 (Tuesday) – at Northwestern*, 8 p.m. ET, Evanston, Ill.

Sept. 26 (Sunday) – at Michigan State*, 2 p.m. ET, East Lansing, Mich.

Oct. 1 (Friday) – Michigan*, 7:30 p.m. ET, Bloomington, Ind.

Oct. 6 (Friday) – Omaha, 7:30 p.m. ET, Bloomington, Ind.

Oct. 9 (Saturday) – Trine, 7:30 p.m. ET, Bloomington, Ind.

Oct. 12 (Thurday) – Ohio State*, 7:30 p.m. ET, Bloomington, Ind.

Oct. 17 (Sunday) – at Penn State*, Time TBA, University Park, Pa.

Oct. 20 (Wednesday) – Evansville, 7p.m. ET, Bloomington, Ind.

Oct. 24 (Sunday) – Wisconsin*, 1 p.m. ET, Bloomington, Ind.

Oct. 27 (Wednesday) – VCU, 7 p.m. ET, Bloomington, Ind.

Oct. 31 (Saturday) – at Maryland*, 1 p.m. ET, College Park, Md.

Nov. 7-14 – Big Ten Tournament

Nov. 19-Dec. 12 – NCAA Tournament (College Cup finals in Cary, N.C.)

* Big Ten conference game