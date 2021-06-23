Sony Xperia 1 III pre-orders in the US start from July 1 at $1,299.99

Sony today announced pricing and availability for its all-new flagship consumer-focused smartphone, the Xperia 1 III. Initially unveiled back in April, the Sony Xperia 1 III includes several new features and high-end specs, such as a faster processor and updated 6.5" screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, as smartphone photography continues to climb in popularity, the camera specs of new smartphones are getting a lot of attention. To that end, the new Sony Xperia 1 III features quite a few impressive photo and video recording features, including an upgraded triple camera system now with four focal lengths, ranging from ultra-wide-angle to telephoto. There is also a new focusing system, with a dual phase-detect AF sensor and support for Sony's Real-Time Tracking AF functionality that we've seen in their Alpha mirrorless cameras.