New composite material could soon replace metal plates in treating difficult fractures

After a cell divides into two daughter cells, the total cell surface area of the daughter cells should increase to the original size to maintain cell size homeostasis in a single cell cycle. Previously, three models have been proposed to explain the regulation of cell size homeostasis: sizer, timer, and adder models. Here, we precisely measured the total cell surface area of Dictyostelium cells in a whole cell cycle by using the agar-overlay method, which eliminated the influence of surface membrane reservoirs, such as microvilli and membrane wrinkles. The total cell surface area exponentially increased during interphase, slightly decreased at metaphase, and then increased by approximately 20% during cytokinesis. From the analysis of the added surface area, we concluded that the cell size was regulated by the adder or near-adder model in interphase. This adder model is not caused by a simple cell membrane addition, but is more dynamic due to the rapid cell membrane turnover. We propose a ‘dynamic adder model’ to explain cell size homeostasis in interphase.