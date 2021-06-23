Cancel
Video Games

Overwatch crossplay beta has arrived so you can play with your console pals

By Imogen Beckhelling
rockpapershotgun.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssemble your friends across PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox, because you can all group up and play together in Overwatch now. Last night, Blizzard added cross-platform multiplayer to the hero shooter, so PC players will now be able to jump in with their console pals to muck about in Quick Play and Arcade game modes. On top of that, there's a new challenge that lets players earn a stylish biker skin for Ashe.

Ashe
