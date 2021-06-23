Overwatch crossplay beta has arrived so you can play with your console pals
Assemble your friends across PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox, because you can all group up and play together in Overwatch now. Last night, Blizzard added cross-platform multiplayer to the hero shooter, so PC players will now be able to jump in with their console pals to muck about in Quick Play and Arcade game modes. On top of that, there's a new challenge that lets players earn a stylish biker skin for Ashe.www.rockpapershotgun.com