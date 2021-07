India’s largest telecom operator Reliance Jio held its AGM (annual general meeting) today, where it shed light on what the company has in store in the coming year. It took the opportunity to unveil a low-cost Android smartphone called the JioPhone Next. It is, for all intents and purposes, the successor of the massive successful KaiOS-powered JioPhone. Unfortunately, a lot of the JioPhone Next specs are shrouded by mystery at the moment. Reliance Jio neglected to get into specifics but confirmed that it is working with Google to develop the smartphone.