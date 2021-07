HBO has given a straight to series order to the former Nathan For You star's next comedy. Fielder will write, executive produce, direct and star in the half-hour The Rehearsal. The show is set in a world where nothing seems to ever work out as you had hoped and features Fielder giving people the opportunity to rehearse for their own lives. HBO wouldn't divulge whether The Rehearsal would be scripted or unscripted. The Rehearsal comes two years after Fielder signed an HBO deal to star in a comedy pilot. Under his overall HBO deal, Fielder executive produced the acclaimed 2020 docu-comedy How To with John Wilson.