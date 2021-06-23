Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation

By HALELUYA HADERO, AP Business Writer
Posted by 
WRAL News
WRAL News
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK — Warren Buffett resigned Wednesday as trustee of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which says it will announce plans in July to answer questions raised about its leadership structure as it deals with the divorce of its two founders. The announcement from Buffett comes weeks after Bill...

www.wral.com
Community Policy
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
30K+
Followers
30K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Warren Buffett
Person
Melinda Gates
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Melinda Gates Foundation#Bmg#The Gates Foundation#The Inside Philanthropy#Propublica#Microsoft Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Charities
Related
BusinessThe Spokesman-Review

Warren Buffett’s top tips for beating inflation

Warren Buffett has been thinking about inflation for a long time. The legendary 90-year-old investor had the dangers of inflation drilled into him by his Republican Congressman father, according to biographers, and has repeatedly commented on the subject throughout his investing career. “We’re seeing very substantial inflation,” Buffett said at...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Warren Buffett Favorites To Keep An Eye On

Legendary investor Warren Buffett has posted an impressive 21% year-to-date return for his flagship Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRKA) (NYSE:BRKB) in the first half of 2021. Here's a look at five stocks owned by Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway that could see strong gains in the second half of 2021. 1. Aon:...
EconomyThe Guardian

What’s next for Jeff Bezos? Space, climate and media may all figure

As he hands over top job at Amazon, Bezos will remain largest shareholder and ‘has never had more energy’. A quarter of a century after he founded Amazon in a Seattle garage, Jeff Bezos is preparing to loosen his grip on his $1.7tn (£1.2tn) company. Few employees in the sphere conservatories at Amazon’s sprawling Seattle campus headquarters reckon Bezos will relinquish that much of his iron grip on the company’s big decisions when Andy Jassy succeeds him as CEO on Monday. After all, Bezos will become executive chairman of Amazon’s board and remains the company’s biggest shareholder. But Bezos, 57, told his 1.3 million employees (whom he refers to as “fellow Amazonians”) that “as much as I still tap dance into the office, I’m excited about this transition”.
Personal FinanceZacks.com

Lessons from Ted Weschler's $264 Million Roth IRA

(0:30) - Wealth Building In A Roth IRA. (14:00) - The Power of Compounding: Can Anyone Achieve This Investing Success?. (23:10) - Where Is A Good Place To Start Investing: Tracey’s Top Stock Picks. (32:45) - Episode Roundup: PYPL, BAC, SHW, JPM, WSBC, FISV, SONY. Welcome to Episode #242 of...
Personal FinancePosted by
Vice

Peter Thiel’s $5 Billion Roth IRA Tax Haven Is the Hottest New Investing Tip

Last week, ProPublica published an investigation about how venture capital billionaire Peter Thiel has managed to turn a $2,000 initial investment into a $5 billion fortune inside of a Roth IRA, a type of retirement account that allows money to grow tax free, meaning he will never pay taxes on his investment gains. The tactic used by Thiel is upsetting to people who would like to see the ultra-wealthy meaningfully taxed. The article hit different for another subset of people, though: Thiel’s strategy is now the hottest advice in the personal finance world.
MarketsCoinDesk

George Soros and Steve Cohen Go In on Bitcoin; Here’s Why That Might Not Be a Good Thing

In early 2020, institutional investors flowed into the crypto space nonstop, including hedge funds, corporate treasuries and insurance companies. This new type of investor changed the space, with surging and plunging prices following news of investors coming and going. Then the flood stopped as the always-controversial Elon Musk’s Tesla balked at bitcoin’s energy consumption and walked back accepting the top cryptocurrency in exchange for the company’s trendy vehicles.
EconomyColumbian

Letter: Wealthy don’t pay fair share

Rick Hauser has discovered the amazing fact that the rich pay more taxes than the workers (middle class) in total (“Wealthy pay their fair share,” Our Readers’ Views, June 25). Why is that, Rick? Perhaps because they have more money!. Rick has missed the ProPublica articles. ProPublica has obtained the...
Businesstalesbuzz.com

Amazon to grant new CEO Andy Jassy over $200 million in stock

Amazon plans to award incoming Chief Executive Andy Jassy more than $200 million in extra stock, which will pay out over 10 years, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday. Amazon will record the grant of 61,000 shares on July 5, the filing said, the date that Jassy...