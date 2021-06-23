This Week on Hilltop Hanover Farm.

Teenagers can be discerning. Not everything appeals to us, but the drive to get outside has increased during this disorienting time. This is apparent even in our own small community of the Upper Valley. Throughout the pandemic, we have not been able to travel like we might normally, which has led us to be much more appreciative of the place we live and the natural resources that surround us. We have come to appreciate how the physical and mental health aspects of outdoor activity are vital to all of us — especially teens.