Agriculture

This Week on Hilltop Hanover Farm.

hamlethub.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Week on Hilltop Hanover Farm. We have transplanted all of our winter squash into the field - over 1,000 butternut squash, spaghetti squash, delicata squash, kabocha squash, pumpkins, and gourds . We are looking forward to the harvest they will give and the flavors we will enjoy from these hearty vegetables through the cold winter months.

news.hamlethub.com
Brewster, NYhamlethub.com

Grow the Rainbow Workshop

Rainbows have many beautiful colors and so do vegetables. Whether vegetable or fruit, the plants we eat create colorful pigments that help us identify the various benefits that influence our health and well-being. Why are fruits and vegetable different colors? What nutritional properties do certain colors represent? Why is it...
Old Mission, MIOld Mission Gazette

This Week on the Farm: Preparing for Cherry Harvest

Read all our farm reports here, where I follow along with my brothers, Dean Johnson and Ward Johnson, and tell you what’s happening on Johnson Farms each week. This week on the farm, Old Mission Peninsula farmers are starting to get ready for cherry harvest. For my brothers, Dean Johnson and Ward Johnson, that means getting the equipment ready to go, organizing the cooling pad/receiving station, spraying loosener on the cherries, and working with processors to determine what kind of crop they’ll have.
AgricultureRedwood Falls Gazette

Picking strawberries at Hilltop

Taking advantage of the recent bout of cooler weather, local residents could be seen out at Hilltop Harvest picking strawberries. A truck was on site serving up waffles or ice cream with strawberries.
Weippe, IDclearwatertribune.com

Bake sale at Weippe Hilltop Museum

Our June Bake Sale at the Weippe Hilltop Museum will be June 25, at 10 a.m. Members can drop off goodies at 9 a.m., Friday morning. This time it will a bake food sale only, without food booth. Come get your yummy desserts and others items for the weekend, then...
AgricultureOpelika-Auburn News

King: A week on a farm, but not in the country

As Oliver, on “Green Acres,” used to sing, “Farm living is the life for me.” If so, Jean, Drew and I, were living the life last week. We spent last week at a place billed as an urban farm. I would say it is more like a suburban farm. It is located in the Neely’s Bend community, which is Northeast of Nashville, and South of Madison, Tennessee.
Hanover, VARichmond.com

9213 Fairfield Farm Ct, Hanover, VA 23116

The HUDSON is a beautiful floorplan. This home features a beautiful exterior with hardiplank siding, full front porch, and 2-car garage! Enter the home into the light filled foyer. There is a private library with french doors set off of the foyer. Continue into the open, spacious family room with upgraded hard surface flooring! The family room flows seamlessly into the gourmet kitchen and dining area. The kitchen boasts a HUGE island, granite, ALL ss appliances, gas cooking, and pendant lighting. The dining area extends off of the kitchen and has a rear sliding glass door onto a huge COVERED PORCH!!! Tucked off of the kitchen is a powder room and private study. Upstairs, there are 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and laundry room with laundry tub. The owner's suite boasts two large walk-in closets and private bathroom with roman shower. Bedroom #4 has a private bathroom! Attic storage has been added.
Hanover, NHValley News

On the Trails: Hanover High student feels the pull of the outdoors

Teenagers can be discerning. Not everything appeals to us, but the drive to get outside has increased during this disorienting time. This is apparent even in our own small community of the Upper Valley. Throughout the pandemic, we have not been able to travel like we might normally, which has led us to be much more appreciative of the place we live and the natural resources that surround us. We have come to appreciate how the physical and mental health aspects of outdoor activity are vital to all of us — especially teens.
Simsbury, CTEyewitness News

Small Business Spotlight: Hilltop Apiaries

SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - A family hobby turned into a family business. Patrick Moore says his dad started Hilltop Apiaries about twelve years ago. "This is one of the farms we're on. From the backyard, with just a couple of hives, now, we've got eight farms. As you can see, this is one of the small ones that is here on Flamig Farm. We extract the honey once a year and this is our busy time, because everything is starting to bloom, so the bees you see are out foraging," Moore tells us.
DrinksPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Strange But True – The Soda Pop That was Made to Mix with Whiskey

I don't know whether I am easily amazed or easily amused. This fact just simply floored me. There is a popular soft drink that was invented for the sole purpose of mixing with whiskey. And to this day, I have never met anyone who endorses this mixture or has even tried it. Yet, the soft drink in question remains one of the more popular drinks in America.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

The 10 Best Wine Apps for Connoisseurs

Whether you already consider yourself a wine expert or you want to learn how to make accurate tasting notes, there’s a bewildering array of wine apps available. We’ve narrowed it down to present the 10 best apps for wine lovers. 1. Vivino. Image Gallery (3 Images) This one-stop shop of...
RecipesTraverse City Record-Eagle

The Global Chef: Ceviche sings on your summer table

Summer weather calls for quick-to-prepare dishes with bright, refreshing flavors. If you’ve taken a trip to Mexico or South America, you probably encountered a dish that hits all the right notes: ceviche. Ceviche is a mixture of diced raw fish or shellfish marinated with acidic lime or lemon juice. Depending on the region you visit, you may find it enhanced with chilies, onions, salt and fresh herbs like cilantro. Found primarily on the seacoast, this uncomplicated, elegant dish inspires countless interpretations. As with any simple dish, high-quality ingredients and skillful preparation deliver extraordinary results.
RestaurantsNews Enterprise

4th finale: Festive dessert pizza

This year on the Fourth of July, a gathering of friends have chosen to have a pizza bar at our celebration. I decided, why not make a dessert pizza with a patriotic theme. A dessert version of anything is welcome at pretty much any gathering. The pizza starts with a...
Salt Lake City, UTecowatch.com

Enjoying 4th of July Fireworks? Close Your Windows

Before you head out to see your local fireworks display this 4th of July, you might want to consider closing your windows, replacing your HVAC filter, and running your air purifier on full blast. While most of us know that fireworks can cause outdoor air quality to reach hazardous levels,...
New York City, NYTime Out Global

4th of July Weekend at Time Out Market New York

Time Out Market New York is open on the 4th of July, and all weekend long, to slake your festive food and beer desires—no grocery shopping or cooking required. Here, we’ve rounded up the best fête feast combinations whether you’re hungry for vegan and vegetarian fare, looking to sink your teeth into some meat, wish to cool down with ice cream or you favor cookout classics. Head to the Market, treat yourself to one of these pre-curated meals and have an amazing 4th on the DUMBO waterfront.
Stamford, CThamlethub.com

Noteworthy: The Piano Project Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit

Each year Stamford Downtown hosts a distinguished outdoor sculpture exhibit designed to attract both local and regional audiences. Art in Public Places Outdoor Sculpture exhibit features artwork lining the sidewalks and parks of the Downtown. The 2021 exhibit, The Piano Project, will bring both art & music to the streets...