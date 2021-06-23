This Week on Hilltop Hanover Farm.

The HUDSON is a beautiful floorplan. This home features a beautiful exterior with hardiplank siding, full front porch, and 2-car garage! Enter the home into the light filled foyer. There is a private library with french doors set off of the foyer. Continue into the open, spacious family room with upgraded hard surface flooring! The family room flows seamlessly into the gourmet kitchen and dining area. The kitchen boasts a HUGE island, granite, ALL ss appliances, gas cooking, and pendant lighting. The dining area extends off of the kitchen and has a rear sliding glass door onto a huge COVERED PORCH!!! Tucked off of the kitchen is a powder room and private study. Upstairs, there are 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and laundry room with laundry tub. The owner's suite boasts two large walk-in closets and private bathroom with roman shower. Bedroom #4 has a private bathroom! Attic storage has been added.