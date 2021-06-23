Montgomery County commissioners expect thoroughfare plan update in July

The Treehouse Center, a residential shelter for girls in foster care, has received official confirmation from Montgomery County Community Development staff about a grant funding over $617,000 to the nonprofit organization, according to a June 24 news release from Taylorized PR. The center, which is located in a residential home in a neighborhood near River Plantation in Conroe, houses young girls who are in Child Protective Services custody who may otherwise be forced to sleep in CPS offices, which are not equipped to handle long-term placement of children.