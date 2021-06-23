Montgomery County commissioners expect thoroughfare plan update in July
Montgomery County officials sought community feedback through mid-June on an update to the county’s thoroughfare plan, which updates the previous plan from 2016. According to information from Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack’s office, which organized a virtual meeting room to collect public feedback through June 11, the new plan will provide a map of proposed and existing thoroughfares and collector roads throughout the four precincts in Montgomery County. The study helps the county identify traffic flow patterns and predict future growth.communityimpact.com