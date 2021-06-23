Cancel
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery County commissioners expect thoroughfare plan update in July

By Andrew Christman
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 10 days ago
Montgomery County officials sought community feedback through mid-June on an update to the county’s thoroughfare plan, which updates the previous plan from 2016. According to information from Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack’s office, which organized a virtual meeting room to collect public feedback through June 11, the new plan will provide a map of proposed and existing thoroughfares and collector roads throughout the four precincts in Montgomery County. The study helps the county identify traffic flow patterns and predict future growth.

