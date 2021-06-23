Rise and Phight: 6/23/2021

We all saw what happened last night with Max Scherzer. It was a joke that Scherzer threw a temper tantrum on the mound because he had to be checked, but it’s tough to blame him for being upset. MLB has surprisingly created a mess out of the situation by not actually thinking about how a mid-season rule change will affect the game itself and it’s only going to get worse as the season wears on. Imagine what September will look like when teams request the umpiring crew check every pitcher that comes into the game in order to throw off rhythm.