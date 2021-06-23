Moth+Flame Raises $2.5M to Expand Its Immersive VR Work Training Tech

Voilà Learning and Tech-Adaptika have announced the launch of the first avatar-based virtual reality summer school in North America. The news dropped Friday, with Tech-Adaptika revealing that the upcoming summer school would offer classes for students in grades one through 12, including courses in English, French, and math. The school is being launched in collaboration with Voilà Learning and is part of the two companies’ push to give students more options following a year of partial or full school closures.