Moth+Flame Raises $2.5M to Expand Its Immersive VR Work Training Tech
Moth+Flame, a creator of VR training software, today announced it’s garnered $2.5 million in seed funding to expand the scale of its workplace VR training technology. The New York-based company’s latest funding round was led by Bee Partners with additional investment from First In, Meeting Street Capital, Service Provider Capital, Spacecadet, and Dan Farah, producer of Steven Spielberg’s film adaptation of Ready Player One.www.roadtovr.com