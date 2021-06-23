Read Bobbie Thomas' emotional essay after her husband's death: 'I feel deeply alone'

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. Over a decade ago, my husband had an affair that produced a son. Every adult in the situation, including me, hails from a highly dysfunctional family. I mention this detail because even now, my husband’s family still tries to pressure him to leave me for her so that my stepson “can have his parents together.” I have spent years trying to work through the anger and resentment I have for how badly I have been treated in this dynamic, including what I had against my husband to create and enable this situation. He spent years choosing to stay silent as his parents disrespected my place as his wife and favored his son, often at the expense of the children we have since had together.