Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Read Bobbie Thomas' emotional essay after her husband's death: 'I feel deeply alone'

By Bobbie Thomas
TODAY.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese days, I often find myself sitting on the floor of my closet smelling old T-shirts. It's a ritual that calms me when I feel like I'm about to break down, and it gives me something to do with the enormous weight of loss that I now carry with me everywhere.

www.today.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathie Lee Gifford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emotion#That Smell#Essay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Fashion
Related
KidsPosted by
Upworthy

Mom explains why she strives to teach her daughter 'not everything matters as much as she thinks'

Melanie Forstall knows how hard those teenage years can be for a young girl. Trying to navigate society and societal norms while your body goes through crazy hormonal and physical changes can be a lot to handle for anyone. And having experienced it herself, the mother-of-two wants to make sure her teen daughter isn't bogged down by the emotional rollercoaster that it is. Forstall shared her thoughts on the matter on her blog, Melanie Forstall - Stories of Life, Love, and Mothering, earlier this year and explained why she shared with her daughter "an expression that's filled with words that she probably shouldn't say."
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Waitress Goes to Customers and Asks for Tips to Provide for Her Sick Husband – Story of the Day

Amanda had always been a shy and timid girl, but she knew that she had to be courageous to save her husband, George. Here’s her inspiring story. Amanda and George were raised by nuns in an orphanage. Because of their similar family backgrounds, the two understood and leaned on each other for support in their childhood and teenage years; hence, falling in love came as no surprise.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Newsweek

Nurse Shares Heartfelt Moment Husband Embraced Her After Losing Patient

Registered nurse Marianna has shared the heartwarming moment her husband embraced her after a traumatic shift when she lost a patient. Marianna posted the footage from her front door's doorbell camera showing her husband hugging her tightly after waiting for her arrival to the sound of "Yellow" by Coldplay. According to the video, her husband waited up until the early hours of the morning.
Family RelationshipsSlate

My In-Laws Treat My Husband’s Son From an Affair Better Than Our Kids

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. Over a decade ago, my husband had an affair that produced a son. Every adult in the situation, including me, hails from a highly dysfunctional family. I mention this detail because even now, my husband’s family still tries to pressure him to leave me for her so that my stepson “can have his parents together.” I have spent years trying to work through the anger and resentment I have for how badly I have been treated in this dynamic, including what I had against my husband to create and enable this situation. He spent years choosing to stay silent as his parents disrespected my place as his wife and favored his son, often at the expense of the children we have since had together.
KidsPosted by
Amomama

Woman Who Hates Children Learns a Lesson from Her Niece – Story of the Day

An unpleasant woman who hates children finds that her life becomes complicated when she has to look after her sister's baby for a month. Janet Gordon disliked children. She was 42 and had successfully avoided contact with anyone under the age of 18 since her own childhood. If Janet disliked children, she particularly hated babies.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Man Speaks to His Wife after Waking up from a Coma

People who truly love their partners would go out of their way to make sure they’re okay, but in the following joke, one woman’s devotion is rewarded most unpleasantly. A man spent several months going in and out of a coma while in a hospital. His devoted wife stayed by his side through it all, making sure to come to visit him and sit by his bedside daily.
AdvocacyPosted by
Upworthy

Two days after her wedding, bride donates kidney to her husband's ex-wife

On the 10-year anniversary of her first date with Jim Merthe, Debby Neal-Strickland put on a cream-hued lace gown and exchanged marital vows with him at their Florida church. Two days later, a hospital gown replaced her wedding gown as she prepared to donate a kidney to Merthe's ex-wife, Mylaen Merthe, who suffered from kidney disease. "She's a person and she needed a kidney and I had one. I was healthy enough to give it to her," the 56-year-old told Good Morning America. "She’s also the mother of my guy's kids and they were having their first two grandchildren."
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Husband Returns to His Wife Early and Sees Someone Else Laying under the Blanket – Story from Subscriber

The husband returned early from a business trip and decided to surprise his wife. When he went into the bedroom, he saw that someone was lying near his wife. When Pierce and Cassandra got married, they barely made ends meet. Although both were college graduates, juggling their careers while raising kids at a young age seemed impossible. Still, they overcame challenges and gave their children great lives.