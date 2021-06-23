Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and USWNT Full Roster for 2021 Tokyo Olympics Soccer

By Adam Wells, adamwells1985
Bleacher Report
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the third time their storied careers, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe will lead the United States women's national soccer team into the Olympics. Rapinoe and Morgan were among the 18 players named to Team USA ahead of the Tokyo Games. Christen Press, Carli Lloyd and Lindsey Horan are among the other notable stars returning for the United States in its quest to win a gold medal for the first time since 2012.

bleacherreport.com
Community Policy
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tierna Davidson
Person
Lindsey Horan
Person
Rose Lavelle
Person
Christie Pearce
Person
Alex Morgan
Person
Carli Lloyd
Person
Crystal Dunn
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Becky Sauerbrunn
Person
Christen Press
Person
Alyssa Naeher
Person
Kelley O'hara
Person
Tobin Heath
Person
Abby Dahlkemper
Person
Julie Ertz
Person
Vlatko Andonovski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#London Olympics#Uswnt Full Roster For#Team Usa#Acl#Games
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Soccer
Related
Soccerwyomingpublicmedia.org

Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe On Equal Pay, And What The U.S. Flag Means To Her

Rapinoe has been an outspoken advocate for pay equity and the Black Lives Matter movement. "I see patriotism as constantly demanding better of ourselves," she says. Originally broadcast Nov. 9, 2020. Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would be prized by...
SoccerIndependent Record

Film Review: LFG: Women’s National Soccer Team

On July 10, 1999, when Brandi Chastain ripped off her shirt, fell to her knees and threw her hands into the air, a whole generation of American girls laced up their sneakers and starting running onto soccer fields. Some of those young ladies would grow up to add to the...
FIFAkyma.com

Countdown to Tokyo: Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe are the power couple when it comes to professional sports and while they understand their elevated place in sports, they like to reflect together on the couch at home. The two enjoy looking back at each other's great moments and...
Soccerfoxwilmington.com

Alex Morgan demands clarification from Olympic organizers on nursing mothers

Soccer star Alex Morgan is still unsure about Olympic organizers’ new guidance regarding athletes who are heading to Tokyo for the Games are breastfeeding their children. Organizers told Reuters in a statement that athletes who are still nursing children can bring them to Tokyo “when necessary.”. “Given that the Tokyo...
SoccerPosted by
UPI News

Soccer: Christen Press, U.S. women dominate Mexico

July 2 (UPI) -- Christen Press scored twice and the United States Women's National Team dominated Mexico for a 4-0 shutout victory in the team's second-to-last tune up match for the Tokyo Olympics. Press scored a goal in each half Thursday at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn. Midfielder Sam...
SoccerStumptown Footy

Four Thorns Feature in USWNT’s 4-0 win vs. Mexico

Crystal Dunn, Lindsey Horan, and Becky Sauerbrunn started in the U.S. Women’s National Team’s 4-0 thrashing of Mexico in East Hartford, CT. Adrianna Franch was subbed in to start the second half. Dunn and Sauerbrunn made up the left half of the U.S.’s backline and Horan played as the defensive midfielder.
Stanford, CAgostanford.com

Trio on USWNT Olympics Roster

NEW YORK – Three Stanford women's soccer alumna were named to the Olympics roster for the United States on Wednesday, with Tierna Davidson, Kelley O'Hara and Christen Press set to don the red, white and blue in Tokyo. This is O'Hara's third Olympics, while Press makes her second after also being an alternate for the games in 2012. Davidson's appearance is her first for Olympic competition.
Sportschatsports.com

Dunn, Franch, Horan, Sauerbrunn named to the USWNT’s Olympic Roster

Crystal Dunn, Adrianna Franch, Lindsey Horan and Becky Sauerbrunn were named to the U.S. Women’s National Team’s 18-player roster for the Tokyo Olympics. The Thorns have the most players of any club team represented on the USWNT roster. The roster was named on Good Morning America. The USWNT will travel...
FIFAPosted by
Yardbarker

USWNT reveals impressive 18-player roster for Tokyo Olympics

U.S. Women's National Team head coach Vlatko Andonovski has finally revealed his 18-play roster for this summer's Tokyo Olympics, and it's impressive. "It's been a long process to get to this point, longer than anyone thought it would be, but we collected a lot of information on the players over the past year and half in trainings, in their club matches and in international games and we're confident that we've selected the team with the best chance for success in Japan," Andonovski said in a statement.
SoccerMac Observer

Ted Lasso and Coach Beard Announce US Soccer Women’s National Team Roster for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Ted Lasso was given the honor of announcing the US Soccer Women’s National Team (USWNT) roster heading to Tokyo for the delayed 2020 Olympics on Wednesday. He was joined, as ever, by Coach Beard. As well as announcing the players who will be representing the U.S. at the tournament, the two characters – played by Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt – make jokes throughout the seven-minute skit. Season two of Ted Lasso premieres on Apple TV+ on July 23, two days after the USWNT kick-off at the Olympics.