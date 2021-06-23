Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and USWNT Full Roster for 2021 Tokyo Olympics Soccer
For the third time their storied careers, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe will lead the United States women's national soccer team into the Olympics. Rapinoe and Morgan were among the 18 players named to Team USA ahead of the Tokyo Games. Christen Press, Carli Lloyd and Lindsey Horan are among the other notable stars returning for the United States in its quest to win a gold medal for the first time since 2012.bleacherreport.com