Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and USWNT Full Roster for 2021 Tokyo Olympics Soccer

U.S. Women's National Team head coach Vlatko Andonovski has finally revealed his 18-play roster for this summer's Tokyo Olympics, and it's impressive. "It's been a long process to get to this point, longer than anyone thought it would be, but we collected a lot of information on the players over the past year and half in trainings, in their club matches and in international games and we're confident that we've selected the team with the best chance for success in Japan," Andonovski said in a statement.