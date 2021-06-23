Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Indian SARS-CoV-2 variant has unique infection and immune escape strategy say researchers

By Sally Robertson, B.Sc., Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers in Japan have conducted a study suggesting that the B.1.617 lineage of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) that emerged in India has evolved a unique strategy to facilitate infection and evade the immunity induced by vaccination or natural infection. Indian COVID-19 Variant. Image Credit: oasisamuel/Shutterstock.com. The SARS-CoV-2...

www.news-medical.net
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Infectivity#Sars#Infections#Oasisamuel Shutterstock#Bioinformatic#University Of Tokyo#Public Health England#Fcs#Vero#Rna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
Country
Japan
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Vaccines
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Related
ScienceScience Daily

Researchers explore microbial ecosystem in search of drugs to fight SARS-CoV-2

Researchers from Yonsei University in South Korea have found that certain commensal bacteria that reside in the human intestine produce compounds that inhibit SARS-CoV-2. The research will be presented on June 20 at World Microbe Forum, an online meeting of the American Society for Microbiology (ASM), the Federation of European Microbiological Societies (FEMS), and several other societies that will take place online June 20-24.
ScienceScience Daily

SARS-CoV-2 infections may trigger antibody responses against multiple virus proteins

All coronaviruses produce four primary structural proteins and multiple nonstructural proteins. However, the majority of antibody-based SARS-CoV-2 research has focused on the spike and nucleocapsid proteins. A study published in PLOS Biology by Anna Heffron, Irene Ong and colleagues at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, USA, suggests that immune responses may develop against other proteins produced by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
ScienceScience Daily

Study evaluates potential causes of increased transmission in SARS-CoV-2 variants

Although two SARS-CoV-2 variants are associated with higher transmission, patients with these variants show no evidence of higher viral loads in their upper respiratory tracts compared to the control group, a Johns Hopkins School of Medicine study found. The emergence and higher transmission of the evolving variants of SARS-CoV-2, the...
Public HealthNature.com

Has SARS-CoV-2 reached peak fitness?

To the Editor—For the first time in the history of medicine, the evolution of a virus can be observed ‘as it happens’. Throughout this, molecular tools of unprecedented accuracy are also assisting by providing an extraordinarily detailed picture of the interactions between the virus and the immune system of its human host.
ScienceEurekAlert

Methodology from GWAS accurately flags more deadly SARS-CoV-2 variant

Boston, MA - Using genome-wide association studies (GWAS) methodology to analyze whole-genome sequencing data of SARS-CoV-2 mutations and COVID-19 mortality data can identify highly pathogenic variants of the virus that should be flagged for containment, according to Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and MIT researchers. Using this biostatistical...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Mutation: SARS-CoV-2 Virus Can Find Alternate Route to Infect Cells

COVID-19 drugs, vaccines still effective against mutating virus. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists identified how SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, gets inside cells to cause infection. All current COVID-19 vaccines and antibody-based therapeutics were designed to disrupt this route into cells, which requires a receptor called ACE2. Now,...
ScienceNature.com

Emergence and spread of a SARS-CoV-2 lineage A variant (A.23.1) with altered spike protein in Uganda

Here, we report SARS-CoV-2 genomic surveillance from March 2020 until January 2021 in Uganda, a landlocked East African country with a population of approximately 40 million people. We report 322 full SARS-CoV-2 genomes from 39,424 reported SARS-CoV-2 infections, thus representing 0.8% of the reported cases. Phylogenetic analyses of these sequences revealed the emergence of lineage A.23.1 from lineage A.23. Lineage A.23.1 represented 88% of the genomes observed in December 2020, then 100% of the genomes observed in January 2021. The A.23.1 lineage was also reported in 26 other countries. Although the precise changes in A.23.1 differ from those reported in the first three SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs), the A.23.1 spike-protein-coding region has changes similar to VOCs including a change at position 613, a change in the furin cleavage site that extends the basic amino acid motif and multiple changes in the immunogenic N-terminal domain. In addition, the A.23.1 lineage has changes in non-spike proteins including nsp6, ORF8 and ORF9 that are also altered in other VOCs. The clinical impact of the A.23.1 variant is not yet clear and it has not been designated as a VOC. However, our findings of emergence and spread of this variant indicate that careful monitoring of this variant, together with assessment of the consequences of the spike protein changes for COVID-19 vaccine performance, are advisable.
WildlifeNews-Medical.net

Assessing the extent of community spread caused by mink-derived SARS-CoV-2 variants

Is it possible for humans to get infected by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) from animals and subsequently transmit the virus to others? A recent study published in The Innovation evaluated the possibility of community transmission caused by a SARS-CoV-2 variant from an animal. The coronavirus disease 2019...
Medical Sciencedallassun.com

Researchers discover drugs to fight SARS-CoV-2

Seoul [South Korea], June 21 (ANI): Researchers from Yonsei University in South Korea have found that certain commensal bacteria that reside in the human intestine produce compounds that inhibit SARS-CoV-2. The research was presented at the World Microbe Forum, an online meeting of the American Society for Microbiology (ASM), the...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Strategies against the development of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine escape mutants

The widespread rollout of vaccination campaigns throughout the world has severely slowed the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in those places where they are available, though limited supply is still a burden that must be mitigated, particularly in poorer nations. Various vaccination distribution strategies have been proposed, and many studies have demonstrated...
ScienceScience Daily

SARS-CoV-2 replication targets nasal ciliated cells early in COVID-19 infection

Understanding how viral infection occurs can provide important clues for researchers to develop strategies to prevent viral transmission and develop effective therapeutic agents and vaccines. SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19, enters the host cells through interaction between the virus's spike protein and the extracellular receptor binding domain of ACE2. The viral entry into the cells is completed by various proteases, which allow the viral and cell membranes to fuse together. While it is known that the upper respiratory tract becomes compromised in the early infection, the exact types of the cells that the virus infects at the earliest stage have not yet been identified.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists predict driver mutations of future SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern

A team of scientists from the USA has recently predicted the driver mutations that may appear in future variants of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The prediction is based on currently available genetic surveillance data on amino acid mutations present in SARS-CoV-2 variants. A detailed description of the study is currently available on the medRxiv* preprint server.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Resurgent SARS-CoV-2 infections in England linked to Delta variant

A major factor contributing to the ongoing pandemic of severe acute respiratory coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has been the emergence of new variants. Because the mutations of the original virus make variants more transmissible, there is more potential for the contagion to spread through social mixing due to the easing of lockdown.
Alpha, MNCentre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Alpha SARS-CoV-2 variant tied to more severe outcomes

Infection with the Alpha (B117) SARS-CoV-2 variant may pose a heightened risk of poor COVID-19 outcomes, according to two observational studies from England and Denmark published yesterday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. 65% higher odds of death in primary care group. In the first study, a team led by University...
ScienceScience Now

mRNA vaccination boosts cross-variant neutralizing antibodies elicited by SARS-CoV-2 infection

Science, abg9175, this issue p. 1413; see also abj2258, p. 1392. Emerging severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants have raised concerns about resistance to neutralizing antibodies elicited by previous infection or vaccination. We examined whether sera from recovered and naïve donors, collected before and after immunizations with existing messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines, could neutralize the Wuhan-Hu-1 and B.1.351 variants. Prevaccination sera from recovered donors neutralized Wuhan-Hu-1 and sporadically neutralized B.1.351, but a single immunization boosted neutralizing titers against all variants and SARS-CoV-1 by up to 1000-fold. Neutralization was a result of antibodies targeting the receptor binding domain and was not boosted by a second immunization. Immunization of naïve donors also elicited cross-neutralizing responses but at lower titers. Our study highlights the importance of vaccinating both uninfected and previously infected persons to elicit cross-variant neutralizing antibodies.
Public Healthchemistryworld.com

Race to understand Sars-CoV-2 variants amid fears virus might evade vaccines

The ability of the Covid coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 to mutate into more dangerous forms has scuppered plans for the UK to remove its remaining pandemic restrictions on 21 June. On the 14 June, prime minister Boris Johnson announced that, with infections rising rapidly and hospital admissions likely to follow suit, full opening-up would be delayed for a month. This is in spite of the fact that almost half of the UK population have been fully vaccinated, and many others have had one dose. The new variant now predominating in the UK, called the delta variant – previously B.1.617.2 or the Indian variant – and accounting for more than 90% of new infections, not only transmits about 60% more effectively than the previously dominant form (B.1.1.7 or Kent variant, now designated alpha) but is also better at evading the vaccines. Two shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine gives just 60% protection, compared with 74% against the alpha variant, and one dose gives only around 33% protection.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers review the origins of SARS-CoV-2 and present treatment methods

A million more questions arise for every answer we have against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Where did it come from? And will it ever go away? A recent article published in Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology reviews what scientists currently know about the origin, SARS-CoV-2 structure, and potential treatments against this new virus.