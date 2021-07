Canadian singer The Weeknd will co-write, produce and star in a fiction series for HBO, the cable channel told AFP on Wednesday. The series will be titled "The Idol" and portrays the relationship between a female pop singer and the owner of a nightclub in Los Angeles, who turns out to be the leader of a secret cult. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is developing the project with Sam Levinson, who notably directed the feature film "Malcolm & Marie" (2021) for Netflix and "Another Happy Day" (2011), which won an award at the Sundance Film Festival. The 31-year-old singer is known for his very cinematic universe. His latest album, "After Hours," released in March 2020, was illustrated by concept videos loaded with references to well-known feature films, such as "After Hours" or "Chinatown."