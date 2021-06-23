Cancel
Gogoro teams with Foxconn to make its e-scooters available worldwide

By J. Fingas
Engadget
 10 days ago

Gogoro hasn't been shy about wanting to offer its scooters with swappable batteries beyond existing markets like Taiwan, and it just struck a deal to help make that happen. The mobility company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with manufacturing giant Foxconn to "accelerate" international expansion for Smartscooters. The two will work together on vehicle engineering, smart battery tech and production, giving Gogoro more room to focus on design, tech development and distributing its creations.

www.engadget.com
#Scooters#Taiwan#Smartscooters#Ev#Volvo#Geely
