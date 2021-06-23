How Fame Can Simplify the Way For You To Start Your Business And Create a Fortune

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Becoming a successful actor is not an easy job. It absolutely requires hard work, aptitude and usually a bit of luck. But for some superstars, television and movie success is not enough. A few people have also been able to succeed in the entrepreneurial world, creating their brands, coffee shops and enterprises that have produced money and prosperity. You should believe that sometimes fame can take your life to the next level. Here is one of them who have conquered cinema and launched their successful business.