“It’s Not Slowing Down”: Streaming Fuels Demand for Film and TV Restoration
As platforms bulk up on library deals, studios are increasingly remastering more titles for new audiences. With the launch of major streaming services and fewer new movies released during the pandemic, there’s been an insatiable appetite for content, prompting viewers to rediscover old favorites. That has fueled an explosion in the demand for library titles — and the restoration work to reintroduce those films and shows.www.hollywoodreporter.com