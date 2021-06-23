Cancel
Electronic Arts to Acquire Warner Bros. Games’ Playdemic for $1.4B

By Georg Szalai
The Hollywood Reporter
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Video game giant Electronic Arts has struck a deal with AT&T and its WarnerMedia unit to acquire Warner Bros. Games’ mobile games studio Playdemic for $1.4 billion in cash. “Playdemic is a premier mobile gaming company founded in 2010 and known for its popular, award-winning game Golf Clash,” EA said on Wednesday. “Golf Clash is one of the leading mobile games in the U.S. and U.K. and has more than 80 million downloads globally to date.”

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
