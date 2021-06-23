Electronic Arts to Acquire Warner Bros. Games’ Playdemic for $1.4B
Video game giant Electronic Arts has struck a deal with AT&T and its WarnerMedia unit to acquire Warner Bros. Games’ mobile games studio Playdemic for $1.4 billion in cash. “Playdemic is a premier mobile gaming company founded in 2010 and known for its popular, award-winning game Golf Clash,” EA said on Wednesday. “Golf Clash is one of the leading mobile games in the U.S. and U.K. and has more than 80 million downloads globally to date.”www.hollywoodreporter.com