Electronic Arts to Acquire Warner Bros. Games’ Playdemic for $1.4B

Xbox today revealed a new collaboration with Warner Bros. and Nike to bring a special Space Jam: A New Legacy bundle featuring an Xbox Wireless Controller inspired by the film and a Road Runner vs Wile E. Coyote Nike LeBron 18 Lows to the Nike SNKRS app in North America on July 15th, just in time for the movie itself, which releases July 16th in theaters and on HBO Max. Notably, the Xbox Wireless Controller is not one of the three Space Jam: A New Legacy-inspired ones that were previously revealed, but as with the shoes, is a special Road Runner vs Wile E. Coyote one. No price was given for the bundle, but given that the controller itself would likely retail for around $70, "expensive" comes to mind.