Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on ‘In the Heights’ Colorism: “We Shouldn’t Be Surprised”

By Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
The Hollywood Reporter
 10 days ago
From Hollywood to Bollywood, the media has a long history of favoring lighter skin, "and that message translates into real-world consequences." It’s well known among people of color that Hollywood prefers its coffee with lots of cream, not black. That casting bias has again been exposed with the recent backlash regarding In the Heights’ exclusion of dark-skinned Afro-Latino characters, who largely populate the real Washington Heights. Unfortunately, when it comes to casting characters who are Black — especially leads — Hollywood prefers to dilute the color to a less threatening coat.

www.hollywoodreporter.com
