deSatnick Featured Agent: Nikki Smith
Nikki came on board with deSatnick Real Estate in 2014, initially as the office's Front Desk Manager. Nikki's responsibilities included helping with tenant check-in and check-out, resolving tenant issues, answering phones and scheduling appointments. In 2014, while working at deSatnick, she completed her Real Estate Salesperson License. She proved to be a calm and collected employee, with fantastic organization skills. In 2016, she was promoted to Office Coordinator. With the promotion came a laundry list of new responsibilities.www.capemaycountyherald.com