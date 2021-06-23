Sports Briefs 6/23/21

ATLANTA (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) has been ruled out of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final against the Atlanta Hawks. The two-time MVP will miss his second straight game in the series, which the Bucks are leading 3-2. Antetokounmpo hyperextended his left knee in Game 4 after landing awkwardly contesting a dunk by Clint Capela. Bobby Portis was expected to get his second straight playoff start. The Hawks are still waiting to make a decision on their best player, point guard Trae Young. He has missed the last two games with a bone bruise in his right foot.