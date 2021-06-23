Sports Briefs 6/23/21
Deandre Ayton slammed home an alley-oop pass with just 0.7-seconds remaining as the Phoenix Suns slipped past the Los Angeles Clippers 104-103 in Game Two of the Western Conference Finals. Former Murray State standout Cameron Payne went off for a career-high 29 points to go with nine assists as he started again in place of Chris Paul, who missed his second straight game due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The Suns-who lead the series 2-0-meet the Clippers again Thursday night in Los Angeles.whopam.com