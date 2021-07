Kyle Schwarber clubbed two homers and drove in four runs, leading the blazing-hot Washington Nationals to a 7-3 win over the host Miami Marlins on Thursday night. Schwarber hit a homer to lead off the game and added a three-run shot in his second at-bat in just the 13th time that Schwarber hit leadoff for Washington. He has delivered 12 home runs in those games and is already tied for third in franchise history with five leadoff homers.