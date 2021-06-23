Featured Property: Jersey Cape Realty

123 Jennifer Lane, North Cape May NJ is a very well maintained 3 bed 2 bath home in North Cape May, conveniently located within walking distance to restaurants, convenience stores and more. Take a short bike ride to the Delaware Bay and enjoy the beautiful sunsets. This home was remodeled and updated in 2012 with a new kitchen, remodeled bathrooms, new floors, and a new roof. This home has gas forced hot air heat and Central A/C. The A/C unit is less than 1 year old. This is the perfect house for your seashore getaway or live here year around. Come see this home today before it's gone!