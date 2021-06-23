Cancel
Lightning Can’t Lose Focus for a Single Shift Against the Islanders

By Frank Quartarone
The Hockey Writers
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll professional sports teams have a hard time fighting off the complacency that inevitably comes after a lopsided win. The Tampa Bay Lightning will need to fight off the urge to relax a bit if they are to hammer the final nail in the New York Islanders’ coffin in Game 6. So far in these playoffs, the orange and blue-clad hockey team from up north have been harder to kill off than Rasputin. Don’t let the 8-0 drubbing in Game 5 at the hands of the Bolts fool you for even a second. This is the fifth time the Isles have been down in a series this season, and each and every time, they’ve come out on top the next game.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Mcdonagh
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
