Nutanix (NTNX) ACV Engagement Strategy Paying Off, Stifel Reiterates Hold Rating but Appears to be Warming

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.86.