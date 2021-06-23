Cancel
Nutanix (NTNX) ACV Engagement Strategy Paying Off, Stifel Reiterates Hold Rating but Appears to be Warming

 13 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Stifel analyst Brad Reback reiterated a Hold rating on Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) after attending the company's analyst day and finding the company's ACV engagement strategy appears to be more aligned with customers' buying patterns which should lead to operational stability.

