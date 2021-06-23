Nutanix (NTNX) ACV Engagement Strategy Paying Off, Stifel Reiterates Hold Rating but Appears to be Warming
Stifel analyst Brad Reback reiterated a Hold rating on Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) after attending the company's analyst day and finding the company's ACV engagement strategy appears to be more aligned with customers' buying patterns which should lead to operational stability.www.streetinsider.com