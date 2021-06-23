Amazon (AMZN) Says Prime Day Delivered the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium-Sized Businesses in Amazon's Stores Worldwide
-(NASDAQ: AMZN)-Prime Day 2021 was the biggest two-day period ever for Amazon's third party sellers, nearly all of which are small and medium-sized businesses, growing even more than Amazon's retail business. Prime members in 20 countries shopped more this Prime Day than any previous Prime Day and scored deep discounts across home, fashion, beauty, and electronics. Members purchased more than 250 million items worldwide and saved more than any Prime Day before.