Congratulations Joslyn Thompson, recipient of the Battleship New Jersey Scholarship

Camden County College student Joslyn Thompson, of Camden City, is one of nine recipients of a $1,000 scholarship from the Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial. “We are thrilled to be providing these exceptional students assistance as they move forward in their academic careers,” said Dennis Levitt, member of the Board of Trustees for the Battleship New Jersey. “These Camden students have been recommended by their teachers for their scholastic achievements and we are thrilled to recognize them aboard the Big J.”