Ex-Boston officer pleads guilty in overtime pay scandal

BOSTON — A former Boston police officer who authorities say received almost $13,000 in fraudulent overtime pay while working at the department’s evidence warehouse has pleaded guilty.

Federal prosecutors say 48-year-old Joseph Nee, of Randolph, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds.

Prosecutors say Nee often left his shifts early and submitted fraudulent overtime slips for hours that he did not work from January 2015 until August 2017.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 24. Nee is among 13 current and former Boston officers implicated in the scheme.

