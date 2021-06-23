Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Ex-Boston officer pleads guilty in overtime pay scandal

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RswGG_0acwLkvo00

BOSTON — A former Boston police officer who authorities say received almost $13,000 in fraudulent overtime pay while working at the department’s evidence warehouse has pleaded guilty.

Federal prosecutors say 48-year-old Joseph Nee, of Randolph, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds.

Prosecutors say Nee often left his shifts early and submitted fraudulent overtime slips for hours that he did not work from January 2015 until August 2017.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 24. Nee is among 13 current and former Boston officers implicated in the scheme.

[ Ex-Boston police captain charged in overtime fraud scheme ]

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
37K+
Followers
53K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Randolph, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Police#Embezzlement#Overtime Pay#Ex Boston#Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Wakefield, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 suspects arrested, police issue shelter-in-place order for Wakefield, Reading

A shelter-in-place order has been issued for residents of Wakefield and Reading following an incident involving several armed suspects on Route 95 in Wakefield. The Massachusetts State Police told Boston 25 that two suspects have been arrested but several others, who are accounted for, are refusing to comply with orders, provide their information, and put down their weapons.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Tennessee teen shoots fireworks at Nashville police helicopter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee teenager is accused of shooting a firework mortar at a Nashville police helicopter, authorities said. John Schmid, 18, of Franklin, was charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on an officer/responder, according to Davidson County online court records. His bail was set at $25,000.