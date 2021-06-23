Featured Property: Homestead Realty

Check out 126 Decatur Street in Cape May, New Jersey. Built in 1884 by Admiral McMakin for his family, this wonderful three story side by side Victorian home offers you the opportunity to be on highly sought after Decatur Street. Enjoy your morning coffee and watch passersby on the quintessential Cape May front porch. As you walk into the foyer you are greeted by the Victorian staircase that leads you to the entrance for the second and third floor unit and down the hall is the doorway to the first floor unit. The first floor is a one bedroom unit with a bathroom; the spacious living room has a dining area with a table for four to six people and at the back is the L-shaped kitchen and bathroom. This downstairs unit would be ideal as an owner’s quarters and the upstairs unit could continue as a rental. Up the stairs, you will find the spacious second and third floor unit which boasts high ceilings and has an abundance of Victorian charm. The open floor plan of the living and dining area opens into the spacious eat-in kitchen that has been remodeled with ample counter and cabinet space.