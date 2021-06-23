Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cape May, NJ

Featured Property: Homestead Realty

By Sponsored
Cape May County Herald
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out 126 Decatur Street in Cape May, New Jersey. Built in 1884 by Admiral McMakin for his family, this wonderful three story side by side Victorian home offers you the opportunity to be on highly sought after Decatur Street. Enjoy your morning coffee and watch passersby on the quintessential Cape May front porch. As you walk into the foyer you are greeted by the Victorian staircase that leads you to the entrance for the second and third floor unit and down the hall is the doorway to the first floor unit. The first floor is a one bedroom unit with a bathroom; the spacious living room has a dining area with a table for four to six people and at the back is the L-shaped kitchen and bathroom. This downstairs unit would be ideal as an owner’s quarters and the upstairs unit could continue as a rental. Up the stairs, you will find the spacious second and third floor unit which boasts high ceilings and has an abundance of Victorian charm. The open floor plan of the living and dining area opens into the spacious eat-in kitchen that has been remodeled with ample counter and cabinet space.

www.capemaycountyherald.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape May, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Cape May, NJ
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bedrooms#Victorian#Homesteadrealestate#Homestead Realty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
Florida StatePosted by
Fox News

Elsa batters Caribbean; Florida Keys under tropical storm watch

A tropical storm watch was issued for the Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas on Saturday night as Tropical Storm Elsa headed toward the state. Elsa, which battered the southern coasts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Saturday, was downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane Saturday morning. The storm has left at least three people dead.
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.